Whenever there is a crisis of any sort, it provides an opportunity for self-proclaimed experts to show off their superior intelligence by providing advice to whoever is currently calling the shots for the rest of us.
The strategy for taming coronavirus is, of course, the main topic of conversation at this time, and Gov. Ralph Northam is the person responsible for calling the shots about how best to proceed for the benefit all members of the commonwealth.
The so-called experts have written an open letter to Gov. Northam urging him to increase the severity of the current restriction (“Group calls for stronger prevention measures in Va.,” The Daily Progress, April 27, print) and not to relax them until an effective vaccine has been developed (which probably will not happen until next year).
Eugene Robinson, in his Opinion column of April 28 (“No shortcuts to defeating coronavirus,” The Daily Progress print edition), has chosen to jump on that same bandwagon.
Apparently, these super-intelligent people do not actually live in the real world with the rest of us. Unfortunately, we live in a country where our elected incompetents have mismanaged the country’s economy and finances to the extent that, even before the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. was teetering on the verge of financial bankruptcy and a depression comparable to the one that occurred 1929-1933.
Realistically, it seems highly unlikely that such a depression can be avoided but will become inevitable unless the economy, throughout all 50 states, can be revived as rapidly as possible.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.