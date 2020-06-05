I acknowledge that generations of black, tan, and poor white people have faced suffering, pain, anguish, and abuse. Ethnic, financial, geographical, institutional racism. And, still today, fear. Continued police misconduct and brutality.
If I don't listen … I won't hear.
If I can't hear … I won't imagine.
If I can't imagine, perhaps my white brain is getting in the way.
I will not support any person, group, or organization that advocates for or conducts looting, rioting, arson, vandalism or targeting police officers or others they do not agree with. They corrupt the message of peaceful protesters and open the door for more division. More excuses not to hear.
Move the Lee and Jackson statues where only those wishing to see them can. They do not belong where they are. Do it in a respectful manner that gives no excuse for anger.
I implore Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia each to contribute $1 million, forming a scholarship source for teens in school. If you can't make it out of high school, where is the hope? Why try?
Invest. Put our money where your mouth is.
Affordable housing efforts must continue.
Our country is at many crossroads. Paramount is our military remaining true to our Constitution and its role as citizens’ protector, not abuser.
Do not sweep the truth of our country under the rug. Leave it where it can be honestly explained without prejudice.
Believe we can be better. Take a chance. Run the risk. Have a conversation, not an "I'm right" argument.
Helen B. Webster
Charlottesville
