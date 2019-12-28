I try to read The Daily Progress every day, because I try to keep up to date with what is happening in the local community. I also read the letters to the editor in the Opinion section — not because I am particularly interested in knowing what other peoples’ opinions are about current affairs, but because I am interested to try to discover why they hold those particular opinions.

In Dec. 26 Daily Progress, there was a long, long letter headlined “Opposing impeachment was wrong.” I read the letter a couple of times, and it was apparent to me that the letter writer had a strong dislike of Donald Trump and was clearly in favor of removing him from office by whatever means would achieve that goal. Obviously, the writer would be antagonistic to anyone opposing that objective.

As usual, I was not particularly interested in the writer’s personal opinions, but I was interested in learning the reasons for them. Despite the length of the letter, I could not find a single fact that might support and explain any of his opinions.

Ben C. Foster

Albemarle County

