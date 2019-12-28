I try to read The Daily Progress every day, because I try to keep up to date with what is happening in the local community. I also read the letters to the editor in the Opinion section — not because I am particularly interested in knowing what other peoples’ opinions are about current affairs, but because I am interested to try to discover why they hold those particular opinions.
In Dec. 26 Daily Progress, there was a long, long letter headlined “Opposing impeachment was wrong.” I read the letter a couple of times, and it was apparent to me that the letter writer had a strong dislike of Donald Trump and was clearly in favor of removing him from office by whatever means would achieve that goal. Obviously, the writer would be antagonistic to anyone opposing that objective.
As usual, I was not particularly interested in the writer’s personal opinions, but I was interested in learning the reasons for them. Despite the length of the letter, I could not find a single fact that might support and explain any of his opinions.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.