The comments of Justin Curtis, attorney for James River Water Authority, in “Consultants recommend keeping pumping station at Rassawek” (The Daily Progress, Feb. 26 in print) are perplexing.
He notes that Dominion Energy was allowed to continue operating a transmission line across the historic James River even though the Army Corps of Engineers had not completed an Environmental Impact Statement.
For six years, preservation and conservation groups called for an EIS to be initiated for that project in order to identify alternatives to the proposed project that both protected historic, cultural and scenic resources and delivered electricity to the Peninsula.
In 2017, despite that opposition and without preparing an EIS, the Corps issued a permit to construct an electrical transmission line crossing America’s founding river — the James, at Surry-Skiffes Creek. That same year, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Preservation Virginia filed a lawsuit alleging that the Corps had violated federal law by issuing a permit without fulfilling its National Environmental Policy Act obligations, namely completing an EIS.
While the case was awaiting a final decision, the transmission line was completed and energized. Last March, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit determined that Dominion’s transmission line was permitted unlawfully and ordered the Corps to prepare an EIS. The Corps initiated the EIS process in July 2019, which ultimately may identify installation alternatives and lead to the restoration of the James River.
Curtis’s assertion is curious. Is it a good business practice to invest funds in a project that might ultimately be dismantled? Or is this a strategy to destroy the sacred site of Rassawek and beg for forgiveness when a better alternative is determined?
Following the flawed process that resulted in an unlawfully permitted transmission line is no precedent that warrants repetition at another site so significant to Virginia’s history and so sacred to the Monacan Indian Nation.
Elizabeth S. Kostelny
Richmond
