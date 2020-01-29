It takes courage to not get discouraged.

This has been a common phrase heard from University of Virginia basketball Coach Tony Bennett this season, and it is about time for fans to embrace it.

While it’s easy to be critical and focus on areas the team needs to improve, there is so much potential in this group. As fans and arm-chair commentators, we need to start focusing on these positives. For example, the team has shown tremendous grit in ACC play, mounting large comebacks and never giving up.

Close losses are hard to swallow, but these losses are turning into lessons. Paraphrasing another Coach Bennett quote, it is easy to win together but harder to lose together, and he wants a team that can lose together. Why? It’s because through this adversity a team can grow and improve.

Finally, I’d like to remind all the fans we have had young men suffer from depression the past few seasons. Let’s stop with the negative comments and start focusing on the positives, cheering them on to be courageous and continue the fight. Who knows where it will take us.

Go, Hoos!

Anthony Lazaro

Charlottesville

References:

https://theathletic.com/1539778/2020/01/17/dont-be-discouraged-virginia-is-hardly-the-first-national-champ-to-struggle-the-following-season/

https://news.virginia.edu/content/isaiah-wilkins-new-zealand-mental-health-college-athletics-and-hoos

