It has now been several weeks since the unfortunate death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minnesota police. The incident sparked weeks of extensive protests around the U.S., violent rioting, looting and destruction of private property, calls for defunding of the police force nationwide, demands for the abolition of racial hatred and discrimination and even demands for reparations to be paid by the white population to the African American population.
In the July 1 Daily Progress, a letters to the editor was headlined “Federal agency needed on racial equity.” The one thing such strategies have in common is the fact that not one of them has the remotest possibility of healing the current racial divide. Additionally, most of them that have been tried have actually exacerbated racial problems.
In this limited space, I do not propose to outline the steps that need to be taken to achieve racial harmony. If anyone is unsure of how it can be accomplished, I recommend consulting a semi-intelligent fifth-grader.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County
