Truly addressing racial justice and equity is going to take much more effort than social activism can provide. Demilitarizing the police is a good start, as is removing monuments celebrating injustices.
One problem is the lack of widespread knowledge of policies that, while not designed to, promote systemic racism. For example, it is widely accepted that funding public education through property taxes perpetuates and increases educational achievement gaps, yet we continue to do it. Property taxes are wealth taxes that create better schools in wealthier neighborhoods, despite equalization formulas that try to address the inequities.
There are likely many more such policies that foster socioeconomic inequalities, and I wish I were aware of them but am not. Few of us are, I think. I believe it will require a concerted national effort.
My fervent wish is for Joe Biden to create a Cabinet-level organization shortly after his inauguration next January, with George Bush and Barack Obama as founding co-directors, to establish the national effort. Perhaps it will be a new department focusing on racial equity and cultural heritage; perhaps it will be re-imagining the Department of the Interior and folding in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, since these are already responsible for our cultural heritage.
Whatever the organization, I suspect Presidents 43 and 44 would sign up to guide the effort, and I think it would provide the energy to finally get us moving in the right direction.
Larry Neal
Albemarle County
