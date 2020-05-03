Recently, the surgeon general warned us about the coming wave of deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. He likened it to our Pearl Harbor or 9/11 moment.

Now for a generation that lived through both, the death toll in our nation’s nursing and long-term care facilities has alone eclipsed the combined deaths attributed to these two tragic points in our history.

Our elders deserve better. We know where to focus resources, as scarce as they may be, to stop this senilicide.

Ray R. Mishler

Albemarle County

Reference: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/05/politics/jerome-adams-coronavirus/index.html

Tags

Load comments