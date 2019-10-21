I recently contacted my representative, Denver Riggleman, to voice my support for the congressional impeachment inquiry. I was gratified to receive an unrequested reply. I was disappointed that it contained Republican talking points decrying the investigation.
We are at a time of signal importance in U.S. history. This whole Ukraine mess is much more complex than a phone call (which we common folk have only seen a portion of) and it deserves detailed investigation.
The impeachment inquiry is a congressional imperative to attempt restraint (a congressional duty) on an out-of-bounds and out-of-control presidency.
Our nation is on a gentle slope, greased by political polarization, toward oligarchy, and as citizens we can't let this moment pass without action — because if we do, the slope gets steeper.
I encourage every reader to stay involved, follow the details and not the sound bites, and contact your representative to support the inquiry.
Hugh F. Colvin
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.