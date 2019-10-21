I recently contacted my representative, Denver Riggleman, to voice my support for the congressional impeachment inquiry. I was gratified to receive an unrequested reply. I was disappointed that it contained Republican talking points decrying the investigation.

We are at a time of signal importance in U.S. history. This whole Ukraine mess is much more complex than a phone call (which we common folk have only seen a portion of) and it deserves detailed investigation.

The impeachment inquiry is a congressional imperative to attempt restraint (a congressional duty) on an out-of-bounds and out-of-control presidency.

Our nation is on a gentle slope, greased by political polarization, toward oligarchy, and as citizens we can't let this moment pass without action — because if we do, the slope gets steeper.

I encourage every reader to stay involved, follow the details and not the sound bites, and contact your representative to support the inquiry.

Hugh F. Colvin

Charlottesville

