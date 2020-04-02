There have been numerous comments made recently from local government officials suggesting landlords should be “forgiving” on tenants making their rent payments.
That sounds very sociable, but — as a landlord for several properties — I need to remind these politicians this:
» Landlords are the ones providing the affordable housing you continue to expound. We are providing the housing for those who cannot afford to buy a house.
» We pay mortgages, homeowner association fees, insurance and maintenance on our properties. There will be no “forgiveness” on these expenses to us.
» We pay real estate taxes on our properties. You keep saying you are for affordable housing; but why don’t you understand that the more you raise the real estate taxes, the tougher it is for landlords and, thus, the tenants? Landlords can absorb only so much of these costs; then we have to pass them along to the tenants. Do the math!
So, when you ask me to be lenient with my tenants on paying their rent, I ask you the same. Be lenient with me and reduce my real estate taxes.
Of course, I will do what I can to accommodate my tenants. We are all in this together, and you will not see an eviction notice from me as a result of this pandemic crisis.
I only ask the local politicians to be as lenient to me as I want to be to be my friends, my tenants.
Chuck Lebo
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.