Fresh ideas for bus system
The Daily Progress May 30 story on state officials planning a 250-mile bus route along the U.S. 29 corridor from Danville to Washington (“Additional bus service to D.C. in the works”) says that the Charlottesville stop would connect with Charlottesville Area Transit and the University of Virginia transit system, and that officials are now considering a stop in the Barracks Road area for providing that connection.
That area is already congested. Perhaps the location of the Charlottesville hub should be Charlottesville Fashion Square, since it is undergoing great losses in its occupancy, has parking availability, and is in an ideal location to link with other forms of local mass transit.
In regards to officials’ second initiative, the Afton Express, I would hope that a “Valley Local” bus route along U.S. 250 in western Albemarle County also would be established. This, along with park-and-ride lots, would support our local citizens, providing mass transit to our many communities west of the city.
In preparation for this route, the Virginia Department of Transportation must, minimally, make it a priority to install roundabouts at the intersections of U.S. 250 and Route 678 (Owensville Road) and at U.S. 250 and Route 738 (Morgantown Road) — as well as at what is almost a three-way intersection at U.S. 250, Route 240 (Three Notched Road), and Route 680 (Browns Gap Road).
This connectivity is greatly needed, and long overdue.
Cheri Kennedy Early
Albemarle County
