I am a veteran. Please do not thank me with a 21-gun salute. In fact, don’t do it for any veteran, especially a missing one.
Even were I a dead four-star general or admiral, I would be entitled only to a 17-gun salute. The sound of shots from 17 cannon (that’s what a “gun” is, in military tradition) ringing across the University of Virginia’s grounds would drive people absolutely bonkers. “Disruptive” would not begin to describe the effect. No veterans would be insulted by not having a 21-gun salute for themselves or anyone else.
The ceremony here contemplated seems akin to a retreat ceremony. An Air Force manual says guns are not to be fired during a retreat.
Of course, three volleys of musketry, the approved salute for military funerals, according to Air Force documents, are not quite so noisome and would entail as few as nine to as many as 21 shots, based on the authorized minimum (three) and maximum (seven) number of ceremonial riflemen, who are issued three rounds each, one for each volley.
If done well, and with automatic weapons with blank adapters, the whole thing wouldn’t last 10 seconds and with only three discernible reports (not counting echoes). Not so well done, and it sounds like popcorn on steroids — or the opening stanza of a mass shooting — but still pretty quick.
The three volleys of musketry have a very specific ceremonial function — to salute the dead. As I understand it, the University of Virginia Air Force ROTC detachment is saluting the missing — those who, albeit unlikely, might still be alive. Save the musketry for when there is no hope.
As for the amplified music rejected by the university for the ceremony, was it to have been loud? Or this loud? Or REALLY, REALLY LOUD?
Those who want to hear music during the ROTC’s Veterans Day program know the time and the place: Go to the music; don’t make it come to you.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.honorguard.af.mil/Portals/21/images/Base-Honor-Guard/2016%20BHG%20MANUAL.pdf, pages 91-94
