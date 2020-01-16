I read the Jan. 11 letter to the editor “Loss of golf course still lamented” (The Daily Progress), and I share the author’s sense of loss, but the closure of the golf course cannot be laid at the door of the botanical garden project.
The land allocated for the botanical garden is the wood and scrubland in the northwest corner of McIntire Park. None of the old golf course land is affected. It was the John Warner Parkway that effectively took away three of the holes, after which there was in all honesty not much of a course left to save.
I use the park every day and have done for the past 10 years. The remaining parkland is precious because it's the only open land in the city. On balance, the relocation of the (dignified and moving) Vietnam Memorial, the addition of the skate park and the new pedestrian bridge have improved and broadened access to the area.
As for the new garden project’s organizers, I wish them well. It's a challenging site, but they won a national award last fall for their master plan and, with the city's support, work continues in stages. There's a realistic chance that it will be a welcome addition to Charlottesville.
Patrick Tennant
Charlottesville
The plans for the John Warner Parkway extends back to the around late 1970's. In anticipation of it's eventual development the city and county went in together to create another, even better course: There is the 18-hole Meadowcreek Golf Course with clubhouse and pro shop . . . winding through the natural setting toward the Rivanna River. It's better now than it was. McIntire area now can be enjoyed by the whole community and not a few - and county and city planners created something really special too.
