Gifted changes make little sense
Well, I’ve read the March 9 Daily Progress story on the Charlottesville school system gifted program (“City looks to expand gifted criteria”), and I can’t even understand what it is saying. It appears to be saying that any child receiving basic instruction is considered gifted.
This sounds like Lake Wobegon to me, where all the children are above average.
It seems like this is some kind of response to a political crisis generated by unflattering articles in various publications. Unsurprisingly, responses to political problems don’t necessarily translate into sound pedagogical programming.
It appears that Charlottesville School Board members also either had trouble understanding what the plan was — or had trouble seeing how the plan had merit. It certainly makes me think that the architects of this plan were not gifted students in statistics and number manipulation.
It’s really not clear from the article what the significance of being tier 1 vs. a higher tier represents.
In any event, the school board chairwoman asked: “Why don’t we just use criteria that show 100% of the children are gifted?”
I applaud her for her understated sarcasm. Kudos to the board members for asking for data.
This gifted program as currently reported seems like a clumsy, ham-fisted, politically motivated but very unclear effort at face-saving for the grown-ups. I have no idea how this will impact the student learners. Does anyone?
Barbara Haskins
Charlottesville
