With COVID-19 threatening every aspect of our normal day-to-day lives (sorry to write another thing about COVID-19!), many of us are left staying at home, with an open lawn, some extra energy and a desire to feel productive. In a time that we feel powerless, many of us are left with the resources that give every community basic resiliency — the land and energy to grow food.
My hope is that home gardening is one of the success stories and changes to modern American life from COVID-19. Gardening is great for many reasons, but during this time it uniquely fits needs we all have: to eat food, to save money, to be entertained, and to exercise. Each of these adds to improved mental and physical health, and all are needed now more than ever while we are sheltering in place at home.
If people garden, they can grow their own food, reducing their dependence on grocery stores and, in result, can also reduce their exposure (and exposing) to others by going to the grocery stores less. As our community loses our jobs and incomes, depending on the size of your garden/lawn, having a garden can even drastically reduce your entire street or neighborhood’s food insecurity during this time.
Many people are already gardening, and garden stores are the new popular kid, just like Purell and Zoom. However if you don’t have/haven’t had a garden and want to start, don’t be discouraged by what seems like a whole new subject matter to you. Seeds grow and become plants on their own; it’s in your nature to be able to help raise the plants; you can do it, it’s almost easy (and impossible to master).
The internet can teach you everything you need to know.
Buy seeds now while they’re still available. And there are tons of zealous gardeners waiting to convert you and your lawn if you just let them know.
If you don’t want to have a garden but you have extra yard space or you are a landlord and your tenants have all gone home because the University of Virginia is closed, keep in mind that many of your neighbors might not have access to land, might lose their jobs/income and could put your land to good use. Land can be given philanthropically, too. You can put the availability of your yard space on Facebook, Craigslist, etc.
If you’re interested to garden but need help setting up your garden, let people know. I’ll even come and dig up your yard for you.
Andy Blunk
Charlottesville
