Gun ban not all that ‘safe’

I doubt our elected politicians in Richmond will give any thought to my letter, but here goes:

My dictionary defines “safe” as: “free” or “freed from danger.” The recently passed legislation that restricts a person from bringing a gun into the State Capitol and the Pocahontas Building will not deter a person with a mental problem from entering the “safe” building and attempting to harm someone (delegate or senator).

I request that any further legislation be given some thought as to whether it will actually create a safe environment for everyone or whether it will restrict the lawful Virginia gun owner from exercising his/her rights under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Reginald D. Brown Sr.

Fluvanna County

Reference: https://wtvr.com/2020/01/10/virginia-lawmakers-ban-guns-at-state-capitol/{&lettersname}

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments