Many of us watch with horror as gun rights groups and so-called militias from around the country plan to rally in Richmond on Jan. 20, against the sensible safely legislation proposed by our governor and supported by so many Virginians.
The facts that this rally has been scheduled for Martin Luther King Day and has come, according to the governor, with many threats of violence reveal the racism and bullying interwoven within this movement.
Just as on Aug. 12, 2017, no, there are not good people on both sides.
Nicholas Kuhn
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.