Many of us watch with horror as gun rights groups and so-called militias from around the country plan to rally in Richmond on Jan. 20, against the sensible safely legislation proposed by our governor and supported by so many Virginians.

The facts that this rally has been scheduled for Martin Luther King Day and has come, according to the governor, with many threats of violence reveal the racism and bullying interwoven within this movement. 

Just as on Aug. 12, 2017, no, there are not good people on both sides.

Nicholas Kuhn

Albemarle County

