When do we finally reach the point in this country when the insanity of mass shootings comes to an end?
I have been wondering why we as a people have not yet reached an understanding of the problem, and why our lawmakers and governments have basically remained either unable or unwilling to resolve the problem.
I believe all Americans are blessed to have the freedom to keep and bear arms. However — with all due respect to the Second Amendment and to those who engage in shooting for sport and hunting — I also believe that certain weapons should no longer be manufactured, sold, traded or owned by any of us. I’m talking about military-style assault rifles.
These weapons are designed for one purpose and one purpose alone: to shoot and kill as many people as possible in as short a time as possible. Why in God’s name should they be on our streets?
I am sure that our Founding Fathers already would have come to a resolution in regards to mass shootings. I’m sure they all would have agreed that our freedoms should not be infringed upon by the Second Amendment. That the right to bear arms was designed for us to be able to protect our country, our land, our families and our neighbors and that it was the basis for a militia to accomplish these aims.
Our freedoms to attend church, for our children to go to school, for us to go to a restaurant, or a concert or a movie are all being chipped away by mentally deranged individuals who have managed to acquire military-style assault weapons.
I will be writing my congressman, and I will ask about new laws and new restrictions regarding assault rifles and the accessories that go with them — extended ammunition clips, bump stocks — and I would urge all concerned to write or call their congressman or congresswoman to urge them to enact such laws and restrictions.
Brent S. Ruffner
Charlottesville
