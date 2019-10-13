Re: “Albemarle candidates talk environment” (The Daily Progress, Oct. 4):
Wow, Board of Supervisors candidate Mike Hallahan is a real politician.
He wants to expand the growth area west and north. “[W]e’re being left behind,” he said.
Has Mike been out to Old Trail recently? Has he tried to get from U.S. 250 between Mechums River and Interstate 64 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. or from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.? When was he last on U.S. 29 north at rush hour?
So what is he going to do for his Scottsville constituents? How is this proposed expansion of the growth area going to benefit them?
What does he propose to do about supporting infrastructure needs like more schools, better highways? If he’s like most of the politicians supporting expanded growth, nothing. And don’t get me started on his stance on environmental issues. What a platform to run on.
Charles S. Hughes
Albemarle County
