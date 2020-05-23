As we experience our third month of response to COVID-19, I want to thank the amazing team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and support staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson and the University of Virginia and all health-care workers in our region for their heroic work. I am honored to serve with these consummate professionals.
The pandemic has forced everyone to change normal routines. Schools, governments, places of business, places of worship, nursing homes, hospitals and families — no one is exempt. While I have always been proud of our team, recently I’ve been overwhelmed by their compassion and dedication in administering the federal Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, and other state government guidelines as the number of COVID cases rose in our area. As we changed processes, policies and workflows in nearly every area of our organization, our team pivoted, without hesitation, to serve and keep our community safe.
Some team members transitioned to work in other areas of the hospital; some moved willingly to the front lines with courage and enthusiasm. Physicians, nurses and other providers have taken on additional responsibilities to care for our patients, to guide our COVID response, and to respond to outreach from the community. Nurses and chaplains have created new ways to connect patients with their families and friends while visitation was limited.
I am thankful for the remarkable team that is Sentara Martha Jefferson. The compassion and dedication of our people remains strong and unyielding. We aren’t letting masks, face shields or other protective equipment get in the way of personal connections with our patients. Instead, we’re adapting and learning to connect through greater eye contact, computer apps or using hand signals. In our medical offices, relationships continue through virtual visits to keep people safely at home while we provide medical advice and guidance. Thanks to our dedicated staff, compassionate, life-enhancing and life-saving care continues as our hallmark.
I also want to thank the many community partners who have supported our staff. Thank you for your contributions to the Meal Train, your donations of personal protective equipment and handmade face masks, and your encouraging messages. This selfless generosity is true encouragement to our hospital team.
We will get through this together!
Jonathan Davis
Albemarle County
