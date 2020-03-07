Re: the fact that the City of Charlottesville won’t celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday: These folks are breaking my 78-year-old heart.

The city instead is celebrating the end of slavery in Charlottesville. Why in God’s name must they destroy the one for the other? 

In this era of inclusiveness, wouldn’t it make more sense to have simply added the new memorialization?

Robert M. Glover

Virginia Beach

