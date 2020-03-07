Re: the fact that the City of Charlottesville won’t celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday: These folks are breaking my 78-year-old heart.
The city instead is celebrating the end of slavery in Charlottesville. Why in God’s name must they destroy the one for the other?
In this era of inclusiveness, wouldn’t it make more sense to have simply added the new memorialization?
Robert M. Glover
Virginia Beach
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.