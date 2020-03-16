On March 14, I picked up a pizza at Fabio’s in Ruckersville, which is our normal Saturday-night routine. I was really struck by how empty the parking lot and the dining room were. The parking lot at Blue Ridge Cafe was similarly empty.
It made me realize how hard these restaurants are going to suffer until the fears of COVID-19 are a thing of the past.
A thought occurred to me driving home. I know that many of us like to dine out fairly frequently and are probably not dining out as much now, or not at all, out of fear of infection. This is completely understandable.
But what if, instead of dining out, we were to order take-out dinners from restaurants that we like, especially the smaller mom-and-pop operations? We wouldn’t have to cook, and we would be helping a neighbor in need. Please consider it.
Let’s make Wednesday (or any night you prefer) “Take Out Night” until this situation settles down. Thank you for your consideration.
Kenneth Pasini
Greene County
