I have known Jim Hingeley, candidate for Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney, both personally and professionally for over 20 years. He has tried hundreds of criminal cases and has deep and broad trial experience — in contrast to his relatively inexperienced opponent who has made several rookie mistakes as a prosecutor, such as in the Jason Kessler and Dana Naylor Jr. cases.
Albemarle County citizens deserve better from their prosecutor, and Jim Hingeley is ideally suited, with regard to both experience and temperament, for the position. His opponent lacks both adequate trial experience and administrative ability.
The job of prosecutor is no place for on-the-job training, and the election of Jim Hingeley to the position of Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney will restore competence and experience to the office. I urge all citizens of Albemarle County to vote for Jim Hingeley on Nov. 5.
Jeffrey C. Fracher
Charlottesville
