Hingeley right for prosecutor
I write to endorse Jim Hingeley for Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney.
I have been a member of this community for 15 years as a student, resident, attorney and shareholder in a local law firm. Without doubt, Jim is a brilliant attorney, a kind and generous man and a dedicated member of our community.
Jim’s work has always reflected the highest standards in ethics and competency — the two traits that are absolutely essential for any prosecutor. As a public defender, Jim tirelessly defended the rights of the accused — as our Constitution demands we do for both those ultimately found guilty and those found innocent. Jim’s representations were never conducted unfairly and always with the goal of serving his clients and the needs of justice. There can be no less expected of our CA.
Jim is selflessly dedicated to what is right. He has given his own time and energy to the causes he believes in, and more than once he has chosen to stand for what is right despite the potential consequences.
Jim’s insistence on careful, fair decision making and compromise is not the civility of quiet submission — which Jim abhors and has a strong record of opposing — but rather the civility that enables understanding and constructive progress. Such civility requires hard work, and that is work Jim is dedicated to.
My support is further underpinned by the failures we have seen from the current CA to secure a conviction against Jason Kessler for perjury. Our chief prosecutor failed to check the most basic of procedural boxes in that case. Jim’s experience as both a first-chair trial lawyer and a supervisor would never permit such an oversight.
Similarly, I question the current CA’s choice, reported as of May 2018, to not charge a single incident stemming from the assaults and Nazi-like torch burning rally at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, 2017. The CA’s failure to protect our university and community is unacceptable.
This community must send a message that competence and dedication to protecting us from real, tangible evil must trump fears of political backlash or any other concern.
Jim will serve our community to the utmost of his abilities. Jim is the embodiment of knowledge of substantive law and procedure as well as judgment and wisdom. I ask that readers carefully consider this at the polls on Nov. 5. I am honored to endorse him.
Seth Ragosta
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/perjury-charge-against-kessler-dismissed/article_76a464a8-2c99-11e8-8bc4-9772650ee181.html
