As an active community volunteer, I had hoped to take a break this election cycle and recharge.
However, our ballot is once again packed with people who, I believe, have been working hard to represent us and who stand for values that take seriously the need for systemic change.
By contrast, I am disappointed that Albemarle County’s current commonwealth’s attorney, Robert Tracci, chose not to prosecute the white supremacists who marched with torches at the University of Virginia the evening of Aug. 11, 2017.
Throughout that summer, I attended many community events and we all knew exactly what was coming on Aug. 12 from alt-right attendees.
I am a mom of three school-age kids and hadn’t planned to show up in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 until I saw those shocking images from campus the previous night and read a call to action: “Silence is complicity.”
I saw a lot of hate and violence up close that day as I marched with clergy and peacefully held space with a friend. We were frustrated when so many said the hate was all from outsiders. But there is so much work to be done here in our community and we need people who show up to do it.
Jim Hingeley, who is running against Mr. Tracci for commonwealth’s attorney, shows up.
For example, he attended the RISE (restoration, integrity, sustainability, equity) Bridging the Gap event at my church, and emailed to tell me he attended the School to Prison Pipeline community town hall event this past summer hosted by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia in conjunction with Albemarle County Public Schools.
I hope the voters of Albemarle County will show up for him as well on Nov. 5.
Amanda Alger
Albemarle County
