While contemplating why a significant portion of the present generation wishes to erase history, I have come up with what I feel is a pretty solid theory: Members of the current generation are unable to come up with anything noteworthy enough to be recorded for their own legacy.
Think about it.
How do we entertain ourselves these days, and where do we look to feel good about ourselves as Americans? We read classic novels, or watch old movies and television shows or the endless revivals of such. We listen to old music, and spend our money on concerts when we are lucky enough to have the artists that created it come to town. Back in the day, when history was being made, poets novelists, and musicians would express our feelings in their prose and lyrics. What’s a poet — even if he were to be read — to write about now?
For the sake of brevity, I will restrict my thoughts to our local recent history. Who would really want to go down in history for abolishing a 21-gun salute honoring our veterans, as happened at the University of Virginia? Who would want to go down in history for knocking off chunks of one of the finest examples of equestrian art in the world — as happened in Charlottesville?
God knows I didn’t agree with everything the generation before me believed in. That’s why I rebelled. But I did have the sense to honor the amazing achievements they made. Defeating Hitler and landing on the moon are just a couple of things that come to mind.
History is complicated, and should be preserved for a generation to come that might appreciate it.
David Rhodes
Albemarle County
