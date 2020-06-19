Home schooling beneficial
Home schooling is a tool widely used across America. Many families have decided to home-school for the coming school year.
As of last fall, before the COVID19 lockdown, there were more than 43,000 students home-schooled in Virginia alone. That number skyrocketed when the quarantine began, because schools closed in favor of online schooling.
After this quarantine, parents may start looking into home schooling for the future. There are many advantages to home schooling. Home schooling allows for value-based teaching. Home schooling allows for student-directed education, allowing interests to be the driver behind education. Home schooling allows for variations in student learning styles, which can be adjusted on a case-by-case basis.
I believe that home schooling is good for everyone. Home schooling will likely see a hefty increase in the months following this COVID19 lockdown.
Noah Fountain
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
