Thank you very much for publishing the story about the “dark side” of the University of Virginia’s history regarding treatment of the enslaved people working there (“Books examine dark side of school’s past,” The Daily Progress, in print Oct. 8).

It is extremely important that this history is exposed and remembered.

We must understand exactly what we are referring to when we point to our history and our “heritage.”

Beating a 10-year old, raping a 12-year-old, the worst of entitled ownership … do we really want to defend those actions?

I hope anyone who missed the story on page A8 of the newspaper will look at it — a must read.

Those who pridefully assert their right to defend this particular “heritage” should be ashamed.

Lennice Werth

Fluvanna County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments