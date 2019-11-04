Don’t notice Veterans Day?

The University of Virginia announced its ROTC detachment was told to have a quiet Veterans Day ceremony, no 21-gun salute, no music, no disruption.

They’re remembering the sacrifices of many by making sure no one notices?

Generations of honorable military men and women have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States; not a government or a policy, not a politician or a person. UVa’s students and faculty gladly claim the rights guaranteed by this document. They need to, and can, live with a few minutes of noise, once a year, to recognize and remember veterans.

Shame on UVa for failing to give a little back to those who have already given much.

Ellen O. Wham

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments