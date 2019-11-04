Don’t notice Veterans Day?
The University of Virginia announced its ROTC detachment was told to have a quiet Veterans Day ceremony, no 21-gun salute, no music, no disruption.
They’re remembering the sacrifices of many by making sure no one notices?
Generations of honorable military men and women have sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States; not a government or a policy, not a politician or a person. UVa’s students and faculty gladly claim the rights guaranteed by this document. They need to, and can, live with a few minutes of noise, once a year, to recognize and remember veterans.
Shame on UVa for failing to give a little back to those who have already given much.
Ellen O. Wham
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.