“Firsts” are commonly special events — first tooth, first birthday, first baby, first driver’s license, first cellphone, etc.

For some, this holiday season is the first without a child, a spouse, a sibling, a significant other. I hope they will find the opportunity to be with family and friends, and I wish them well in 2020.

Lucy Wallenborn

Charlottesville

