“Firsts” are commonly special events — first tooth, first birthday, first baby, first driver’s license, first cellphone, etc.
For some, this holiday season is the first without a child, a spouse, a sibling, a significant other. I hope they will find the opportunity to be with family and friends, and I wish them well in 2020.
Lucy Wallenborn
Charlottesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.