This will probably irritate a few folks, and others will find they agree with it. It’s not partisan, because I’m a former proud Republican who was forced out by recent party shenanigans. When some of the white supremacists came to Charlottesville wearing MAGA hats, I pretty much decided that my allegiance to Republicans was over. I favor common sense over partisan politics, and they sure as hell weren’t demonstrating any sense at all.
I’m proud of our government, and it’s the first time I’ve felt this way in quite some time. I’m proud of the House of Representatives, because it has done its job. It followed the rules, followed the Constitution — and regardless of where this all goes, we should take pride in these lawmakers who tackled the distasteful task of impeaching an American president.
We’ll be dazzled in the coming weeks by what Hunter Biden did or didn’t do, and the color of Nancy Pelosi’s undergarments. None of this matters. It’s simply a distraction, and it follows the Russian model of disinformation and bias that is designed to divide and conquer our nation.
There are only a few issues. Did our president use his office for personal gain, and did he attempt to bribe another nation with funds we (you) provided?
This is important stuff, folks. It’s time to forget your party affiliation and focus on our nation. If Donald Trump improved the economy and broke the law, then he’s a criminal first and foremost. Just like Richard Nixon.
I treasure American values and our place in the world. I am sorry to have witnessed the erosion of both, and this spark of adherence to law and order gives me hope for our future together.
God bless America, the land that I love above any politician who claims to represent it.
John Canoles
Albemarle County
