Partisan gerrymandering happens when the political party in power — most recently the Republicans in Virginia — draws congressional and state voting districts in all kinds of crazy ways to effectively disenfranchise the voters of the other party. This November, Virginia voters could put an end to this terrible practice once and for all by voting for a constitutional amendment to stop gerrymandering — that is, if the House of Delegates doesn’t stand in their way.
The Virginia Senate already passed legislation on a bipartisan vote of 38-2 to put the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment on the November ballot, but the House of Delegates has rejected a similar bill introduced in that chamber.
A chance still remains. The House also must vote on the Senate version of the bill. It hasn’t yet, but time is running out fast. If the legislation doesn’t pass this session, the amendment will not appear on the ballot.
Nonpartisan voting districts are essential to a functioning democracy. The Senate did its job; now the House of Delegates needs to approve the amendment as well.
Virginians can find out who their state delegate is and contact them at https://whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov/. Tell them they want an opportunity to vote on the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment in November.
Partisan gerrymandering is an affront to democracy and has been a stain on the commonwealth. The House of Delegates must pass the legislation, and the governor must help put this issue to a vote of the people. No one should be able to steal Virginians’ votes.
Valerie Ann Dormady
Albemarle County
