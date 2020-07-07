The editorial shared by The Daily Progress on June 20 told the story of a Pennsylvania community that did not have broadband access. Concerned citizens banded together and essentially built their own internet system, including a 120-foot tower. Very admirable!
Our community also has an access issue, made starker by having our children quarantined at home from COVID-19. Many students in our area do not have internet access to be able to do their schoolwork online. Nor do their parents. Nor do some of their teachers. It is an equity issue that cuts across socio-economic, racial, and residential lines.
The Albemarle Broadband Authority, in partnership with Century Link, has received a $291,300 state grant to pursue this goal (“Albemarle broadband project receives state funding,” The Daily Progress, Jan. 22 online). Will we help them make it a reality?
We will begin another school year this fall, and our students are likely to be at home at least part of the time, working online — if they are able. Will we make online learning possible for all?
It’s a solvable problem, and we firmly believe the resources exist in this community to make it happen. We need a two-pronged approach.
One could be a fund like the Dominion Energy Share program, which provides financial assistance to families who need money for their electric bill. We have enough wealth in this area to make that happen if some agency would coordinate it.
Then, we need to build actual infrastructure to reach our rural areas. We know how to do this, but we need a corporate and philanthropic partnership to make it happen.
Who might help? The Charlottesville-Albemarle Community Foundation, the Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Charlottesville, Century Link, Comcast, the University of Virginia, our major corporations, the Dave Matthews Band (though they do so much for us already), Jaffray Woodriff, Oliver Kuttner, Coran Capshaw, the Hunter Smith family, Wendell Wood and other major land developers, the Eric Trump family, the Tom Tom Foundation, the Public Education Fund ... just to name a few.
We don’t have all the answers, nor the know-how to do all of this, but we are willing to help and to contribute. We challenge our community to rise to the occasion.
Ashby Kindler
Mark Kindler
Albemarle County
