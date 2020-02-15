Recently I was walking home along 4th Street when I noticed a dead robin lying on the sidewalk at the base of an office building. When a young girl turned the corner in front of me and ran past carrying a sheet of paper, I stepped out of her way and then stopped. I thought that the dead bird shouldn't be left there as detritus; I could at least place it under the bushes in the park that lay just ahead of me.
When I turned, I saw the girl kneeling over the robin, placing it on the piece of paper she had been carrying. I turned back toward her and the bird, my intent still to take the robin to a less ignominious final resting place. I thanked her for her concern; she nodded and left.
As I reached down to pick up the robin and to carry it away on the paper she thoughtfully had placed beneath it, I stopped as I beheld what she had written on that paper:
“Make your windows VISIBLE
SAVE the BIRDS”
She had provided a much more fitting memorial than had crossed my mind; she had, in fact, provided a teachable moment to any who would look, who would see, who would understand. Perhaps that bird, which had flown into the background reflection of a window above where it now lay, will not have died in vain if just a few passersby will take heed of the message and, more importantly, act on it.
This young person, who acted on her sensitivity and her sensibility, has provided our community with a lesson. Our avian neighbors, with which we share our neighborhoods, already have enough forces working against them; we can take action to improve their odds by making our windows visible, by keeping our cats inside, by being more aware that we share this environment.
That girl is my hero.
David I. White Jr.
Charlottesville
