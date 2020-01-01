A recent letter to the editor (“Vote against impeachment was wrong,” The Daily Progress, Dec. 26, 2019) held that “anyone not wearing partisan blinders can clearly see” that President Donald Trump “has violated the most fundamental principles of his office and repeatedly betrayed our nation for his own selfish reasons… .”
Phrases like “repeatedly betrayed our nation” suggest we are not just talking about our president’s July phone call to the president of Ukraine. We are back to mining the tapped-out vein of Russia collusion, even though the Robert Mueller Report found no evidence that anyone in the Trump camp colluded, conspired or coordinated with Russia.
The recent report from Inspector General Michael Horowitz lists “errors” in the FBI’s handling of the original Russia-collusion investigation. The report shrinks from characterizing these errors as being due to general bias or deliberate falsification, although MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s bias in the Trump dossier he compiled is like an elephant in the room that tainted the entire investigation.
Evidence of unfairness to Trump and his associates is amply demonstrated (e.g., pages 238-240). The report also cites instances that look like evasiveness or even lying on the part of one FBI agent (e.g., pages 136, 157-158, 159-160, 164-165, 170, and 232). In another instance, evidence was actually falsified by an FBI lawyer (pages 159-160).
Trump would like to find out how all this happened. So should the country. That is why he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for help to find out what part Ukraine played in influencing the 2016 election.
If Trump’s counter-charges are correct and we do not take them seriously, we are in deep trouble.
Trump will be gone by January 2025, no matter what. But if people did frame him and his team, they will still be there, and they might be emboldened to throw out the rules again to investigate the next person that they don’t like. Those stakes are too high to afford wearing partisan blinders.
Miles Nilsson Fowler
Albemarle County
References:
Mueller Report: www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf, Vol I, pages 2, 173, 181, 183
Inspector general’s report: www.justice.gov/storage/120919-examination.pdf, pages xvii, 238-240, 147, 167, 188, 190, 197, 136, 157-158, 159-160, 164-165, 170, 232
