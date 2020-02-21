I always voted the straight Republican ticket. I probably will not vote the Democratic ticket, but I doubt I will ever vote Republican again.
It all started when a politician, the president of the United States, decided his political career was more important than serving his country. Is this an impeachable offense?
Only a fair and honest trial should determine guilt or innocence.
I could live with the decision. This country always prided itself on its fair and honest trials. But this was no fair and honest trial.
Instead, 51 Republican senators, our highest-ranking Republican lawmakers, decided their political careers were more important than service to their country. First they forced a motion that no additional witnesses or documents would be allowed as evidence, and then they forced another motion to prevent former National Security Advisor John Bolton from testifying. This is their version of a fair and honest trial?
This is beyond belief! How could we let this happen in America? Who can stop them?
These are the people we chose to run the country. They make a travesty of justice.
You say: Vote them out of office. But the elections are mainly decided by who can attract the most money. And would the Democrats be more honorable if they had to make the decision? Probably not.
While the political farce of impeachment went on, our country’s most urgent problem continued to be ignored — the national deficit, now approaching $1 trillion. Our federal government can’t function without a steady supply of borrowed money. Politicians don’t have the fortitude to say “no” to spending. It’s bad for their political careers.
The signers of the Declaration of Independence knew that should they lose their fight for freedom, they would be hanged for treason. That’s the definition of statesmen. Today we have only politicians.
Charles R. Edwards
Albemarle County
