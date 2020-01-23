Critics of the ongoing impeachment process contend that its overt politicization and the absence of congressional bipartisanship will forever damage this critical tool for good governance designed by the Founding Fathers. The critics could bolster their case by going beyond this general assertion to project possible specific outcomes.

Scenario No. 1: President Trump is ousted. There is celebration in the streets by half the population and in much of the media for 24 hours. Then the celebrants wake up to the fact that his replacement, current Vice President Mike Pence, now runs the show — a person they quickly claim is not as bad as Trump, but even worse. They contend that not only did Pence continually defend and abet Trump’s “dangerous policies and bad behavior,” but that Pence is (gasp) more religious! The move for the next impeachment commences in the House of Representatives on day three.

Scenario No. 2: The Democrats win the 2020 election, with Joe Biden the new president — but the Republicans win the House and the Senate. On Inauguration Day, the House moves bills of impeachment based on Biden’s foreign policy positions while vice president, and especially on the Joe Biden-Hunter Biden-Ukraine machinations.

Looks like the Supreme Court may have to suspend business for a year or more as its chief justice presides over Senate deliberations.

Bill Louis Long

Albemarle County

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments