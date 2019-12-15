Impeachment too much based on mere gossip

A recent letter to the editor headlined “Don’t let lies kill democracy” (The Daily Progress, Nov. 28) referred to “‘the fake news’ that our current president yells about at his rallies and to reporters on the White House lawn.”

I haven’t seen evidence of “fake news.”

The effort to impeach President Trump has brought witnesses who have mostly provided gossip, which is defined as “casual or unconstrained conversation or reports about other people, typically involving details that are not confirmed as being true.…”

There is a hunger for gossip, as evidenced by the many tabloids where gossip is abundant about famous people. Some people digest it as factual, perhaps because of their dislike or envy of the person or his position in life.

In recent congressional meetings, witnesses have shared their opinions and hearsay as testimony for impeachment without acceptable evidence to support the claims.

I understand that dislike of a person can lead people to initially believe the gossip, especially if the person influences their lives. For myself I eventually need substantiation.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

