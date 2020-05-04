Twenty years ago, George W. Bush at least paid lip service to a critical American need when he said he wanted to be “a uniter, not a divider.” Today, sadly, our current president and his minions are working diligently to be just the opposite.
At a time when we, as a country, are in desperate need of true leadership and unification of all citizens, we are being subjected to divisive rhetoric and, at times, almost incomprehensible ramblings and falsehoods.
It is time for Mr. Trump to leave the playground antics behind and stop playing the blame game.
All of us should be able to accept that mistakes were made from the beginning — by China, the World Health Organization, and most certainly by Washington. However, now is not the time for finger-pointing. Now is the time for all nations to work together — to facilitate access to protective equipment, develop the extensive and rapid testing necessary to help reopen the economy, help those in starving countries and, most importantly, develop and produce a treatment and vaccine.
As a part of ongoing learning in medicine, there exist morbidity and mortality conferences, at which times cases are reviewed. The goal is to determine what went right, what might have gone wrong and how care can be improved where indicated. Once a treatment and vaccine are available for COVID-19, that will be the time to hold a pandemic M & M conference in order to learn from the mistakes made and, hopefully, prevent these problems from ever happening again.
David Heilbronner
Charlottesville
