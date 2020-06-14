Over the last few days, probably hundreds of thousands of people have protested the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota police.
Despite the fact that such atrocities seem to occur all too frequently, preventing a recurrence should be relevantly easy to achieve. Every U.S. police department needs to be better trained to know what police activities are legal and what are not. Moreover, all police officers should be warned that if they witness illegal actions being performed by other officers, they have a duty to report such infringements, because failing to do so will be considered as aiding and abetting criminal activity.
A far more important problem, however, is the systemic racism that exists throughout the U.S. between members of the black and white communities (even excluding the police forces). The most obvious consequence of this divide is the economic differences that it creates. The hundreds of thousands of recent protestors would claim to be concerned about our U.S. racial problems, but should you pick any 12 of them at random and ask for their recommendation for solving that problem, probably 50% would offer no recommendations at all and the other 50% would likely claim it is a problem that the white community needs to solve.
It took a long time to achieve a truly integrated school system. Achieving integrated communities will be a much more difficult task and take a lot longer than integrating the schools but achieving true racial harmony without having fully integrated communities, is just a pipe dream.
Ben C. Foster
Albemarle County
