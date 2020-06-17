America is never going to be “great” again — at least, not in the way Donald Trump imagines it.
No longer will a majority of the white population be complicit in a regime where people of color are shut out of the fundamental expectations of a good life: safe, affordable housing, some measure of protection from environmental harm and, most importantly, a sense of being protected rather than pursued. No.
The tipping point of institutionalized police brutality has been reached, the sham of our “American values” exposed. More people than ever understand that the police are more of a threat than a comfort if you’re black or brown, know that freedom is reserved for whites with guns.
There has been a debate about whether we’ll forget about George Floyd soon, just like Eric Garner faded from the limelight, like Sandra Bland, like Philando Castile. But when you have a president who uses his pulpit to proclaim what “a great day it is for George Floyd” (who is dead from an encounter with the “law”), when you have a president who says such nonsensical things every day with the sole purpose of maintaining power through distraction from his failings, people can’t rest like we did when we thought we lived in a democracy.
Amid the jolt of the pandemic, the daily disgust over the nauseating pronouncements of the narcissist in the White House, the silence of sycophantic Republicans and complicit Democrats who once pretended to believe in fairness and justice, the woke can’t go back to sleep again. Closing your eyes doesn’t work after you watch a man die, pleading, while his oppressor has his hands in his pockets, smirking, remorseless.
No, the cruelties of this administration have exposed too much of what that old “great” America meant: blissful ignorance, complicity with injustice, unacknowledged white supremacy.
We will keep saying their names, and we will know we are right, even if they declare our protests to be on the wrong side of the law.
Zoe Edgecomb
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/20/eric-garner-timeline-chokehold-death-daniel-pantaleo-fired/2059708001/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/07/sandra-bland-new-video-prompts-family-demand-case-reopened/1134357001/
