As a 40-year resident of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area and a regular subscriber to The Daily Progress, I must say that I am duly impressed by the paper’s recent publication of investigative reporting. The coverage of City Council and employees’ and councilors’ credit card use and, most recently, the University of Virginia Health System’s aggressive suing practices are but two fine examples.

Having grown up during the Watergate era, I have always been a strong proponent of press freedom and the public service provided by the Fourth Estate. Critical issues, investigated thoroughly, with objectivity and neutrality are key to keeping abuses of power in check. This is ever more relevant in these times when journalists with integrity are under attack as purveyors of “fake news.” Keep the real news coming.

Doug Horwitz

Albemarle County

