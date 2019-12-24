Is Trump jealous of Greta?
While episodes of despicable and/or juvenile behavior by President Trump are so numerous as to have many desensitized by now, special revulsion needs to be taken when he mocks a very intelligent, autistic teen, Greta Thumberg.
Why did he do it?
Very likely because Greta, an energetic Swedish climate activist, was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, an award Trump coveted for himself. Now who is the adult?
Harry L. Parlette
Albemarle County
Reference: www.cnn.com/2019/12/12/politics/trump-greta-thunberg-time-person-of-the-year/index.html{&lettersname}
