It’s ‘time’ for liberals to wise up
Today’s liberal politicians are causing us to struggle with telling time. For example, they operate on what I call “alternative universe time.” AUT is when these liberals tell you something that goes completely contrary to empirical evidence, even when you see it with your own eyes.
For example, liberals place you in AUT when they tell you that the illegal alien problem isn’t that big a deal.
Unless you point out to them that the very act of being here illegally is a criminal act, they won’t cop to it. And when they do, they expect you to agree with their crazy politics when they say, “Other than being here illegally, they haven’t broken a law.” As if we’re supposed to now forgive the fact that they broke the law in the first place.
It’s not only an illegal act, but it’s insulting to those immigrants who stood in line and came here legally.
It’s downright sickening how the Democratic Party makes excuses for people coming over our borders illegally. Its members think of them as “unregistered Democrats.”
This is the world of liberal Alternative Universe Time. Don’t forget to set your watches!
Albert F. Shank II
Charlottesville{&lettersname}
