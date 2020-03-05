Does anyone out there realize that without Thomas Jefferson, there might not be a Charlottesville? Or a University of Virginia? Or even a country where we are free to speak (at least until recently)?
According to some, the past only belongs to certain groups and everything must be linked to slavery. The rest of the history of the New World doesn’t matter. Does anyone see the insanity in this?
People from history who some thought worthy of remembering (through statues, street names, etc.) do not deserve to be cut out or “disremembered” because of a few disgruntled citizens.
Public displays that include these statues, street names or other memorials should belong to those who are renowned and notable to all citizens for their contributions to our country.
Charlottesville has chosen not to celebrate Thomas Jefferson’s birthday as an official holiday. If we are to remove Jefferson’s birthday as a memorial to a famous American, then we don’t need a month to celebrate a race.
Too much hubris and not enough humility are present today. We should all take our cues from our past and be the best we can be, now and for the future.
Carol M. Walker
Fluvanna County
