As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I remember the day that I raised my arm pledging to defend the U.S. Constitution. I presume that the many soldiers, including the Civil War generals, who originally had joined the U.S. Army yet then fought for the Confederacy, also pledged to defend the U.S.

Many of these generals have been celebrated with statues throughout the South. Many of these individuals were trained by the U.S. military and then went to war to destroy our country.

The statues never should have been erected. Have other countries ever erected statues to individuals who attempted to destroy their countries?

Let’s take down these statutes.  

Dave Redding

Albemarle County

