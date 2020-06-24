As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I remember the day that I raised my arm pledging to defend the U.S. Constitution. I presume that the many soldiers, including the Civil War generals, who originally had joined the U.S. Army yet then fought for the Confederacy, also pledged to defend the U.S.
Many of these generals have been celebrated with statues throughout the South. Many of these individuals were trained by the U.S. military and then went to war to destroy our country.
The statues never should have been erected. Have other countries ever erected statues to individuals who attempted to destroy their countries?
Let’s take down these statutes.
Dave Redding
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.