The main reason I ran for delegate of the 30th District last year was because I believe in equality, and I know that much work lies ahead of us to establish racial equality in our nation. I support Black Lives Matter, and I stand with peaceful protesters all across this country who are demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others.
When we examine the unequal treatment of black Americans as a result of over-policing, and the overwhelming number of black citizens who have been failed by our criminal justice system, it is clear that racial inequality still persists in this country. In light of these realities, black parents and grandparents have justified fear for the safety of their children.
The protesters understand that we are all connected as one human race, and whatever happens to one of us affects us all. We all need to look deep within our own consciences and truly search for the often unconscious reasons why we have allowed these disparities to continue.
It is time for us to work to change the course of history for our nation. It begins with calling out racism when we see it, examining our own privilege, listening to people of color, and educating ourselves. I pray we will have the courage to listen with open hearts to the voices of the protesters — and join them in their cries for justice.
Ann F. Ridgeway
Madison County
Information links:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.