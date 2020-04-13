When it comes to the coronavirus, things may get better in Virginia sooner than expected.
Unless they get worse.
The choice is largely up to us.
One of the nation’s most-trusted computer models last week predicted that the infections peak in Virginia would come sooner, be over quicker and be less severe than originally estimated.
That’s good news. It’s cause for hope.
But it doesn’t put us out of the woods yet, or give us reason to relax our vigilance.
The new numbers emerged even as Virginia recorded an increasing number of deaths. But many of those deaths were not recent. They were linked recently to COVID-19 only because of the lag time in obtaining test results and verifying those results for accuracy.
Computer modeling dropped the projected death count from 1,401 to 891 by Aug. 4. It also predicted that Virginia would not need as many ventilators as previously expected when the virus hits its peak, because fewer serious cases would emerge. Additionally, it moved its prediction of peak cases up to April 20.
It looks like we’ve succeeded in flattening the curve.
Now, keep in mind that these are only predictions. The numbers could change again as conditions evolve.
We need to make sure they don’t suddenly go in the wrong direction, with increased numbers of deaths predicted rather than decreases.
While the new estimates are good news, they carry a hidden danger. It’s possible that people will take the predicted improvements as permission to relax their guard against the virus. But it is only by continued caution that we can ensure the infection trends keep moving in a favorable direction. How tragic would it be if deaths shot up because we became overly optimistic and released ourselves from self-quarantine too early?
Another danger lies not in too much optimism but rather in insufficient patience.
As the shelter-in-place order drags on, we will naturally grow more susceptible to crisis fatigue.
Immediately after the onset of a crisis, we are energized and adrenalized to undertake extraordinary labors. Our compassion is engaged; we commit to sacrifices for the mutual good; our spirits rally in many ways to face the emergency at hand.
Over time, however, this early energy wanes even as the burdens grow heavier because they seem relentless, and because they take a cumulative toll. The urge to have done with them is powerful.
In addition, we are not generally a people known for our patience. We are go-getters, problem-solvers, short-attention-spanners eager to move on to the next thing. Waiting out the COVID-19 crisis requires a completely different mind-set and set of behaviors.
Despite these pressures to relax our vigilance against the virus, this is not the time to give up. We can see a tentative glimmer of hope: It looks as if our efforts are paying off. We are curbing the spread of infection. We are literally saving lives by staying home.
Let’s stay the course.
