An upcoming meeting of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Board presents an opportunity for the board to help our immigrant neighbors.
One of the many significant pieces of legislation that this year’s General Assembly enacted is House Bill 1150. Among other provisions, that bill changes the previous Virginia law that had required local jail officers to ascertain the citizenship of any person taken into custody at a jail, regardless of the seriousness of the charges. The new legislation limits the obligation to ascertain citizenship only to felony offenses. The jail officials still have the discretion to ask individuals charged with lesser offenses about their citizenship. This change goes into effect on July 1.
The ACJR Board has scheduled a virtual meeting via Zoom on June 11 at 12:30 p.m. I urge the board at that meeting to adopt a policy of not inquiring about the citizenship of individuals who are jailed in connection with a misdemeanor charge. I also ask my fellow citizens to attend the virtual June 11 meeting to support adoption of this policy (https://www.acrj.org/).
If adopted, this policy will reduce the chances that a minor misdemeanor charge will lead to deportation proceedings against a member of our community and will help disrupt the jail-to-deportation pipeline that effectively punishes immigrants more severely than other offenders.
Danny L. Vogus
Charlottesville
https://ff96f7f0-7c1e-49c1-92ae-8907fa9faf47.filesusr.com/ugd/98d94a_7b8af7537c854655a2c6e67b3cc92b7e.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.