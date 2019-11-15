A recent candidate for Charlottesville City Council has been arrested and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
There were many insensitive comments made across many social media platforms regarding this situation. Some even made jokes.
This was deeply disturbing to me. Experiencing a mental health breakdown or living with a mental illness is no joking matter.
All I could feel was empathy. Maybe it’s because I know firsthand what it feels like, or perhaps I have a great understanding of what it means to have compassion.
Stigma and misconceptions are pervasive in our society when it comes to mental health and mental illness. When the mentally ill become the brunt of jokes, it opens up a platform for even more insensitivity.
I have never once heard a joke about someone living with cancer or a heart condition. Why do we not have the same compassion for mental health?
The mentally ill are often mocked, misunderstood, stigmatized, mistreated, misjudged; we as a community either make jokes or go silent. The jokes or silence both continue to perpetuate a cycle of even more stigma and an even greater level of insensitivity to those who are suffering.
Mental health affects the whole community on a micro and macro level, and often we fail to see the intersectionality with other social issues.
If we truly want to make our community a safe, vibrant, embracing place — for all people, no matter what their struggle — we must do better. Enough with the jokes.
Myra N. Anderson
Albemarle County
